John Estrada: Daughter’s happiness comes first

“To be honest, I met him before. Dati ko pa kilala si DJ, si Daniel,” Estrada shared. “He’s a very good kid. Ang bait na tao, humble, respeto. Wala akong masasabi sa tao.”

Rather than focusing on rumors or assumptions, the veteran actor said he places greater importance on a person’s values and character.

“For me, it’s all about the personality and the character of a person,” he said. “I saw DJ from how he started up to now. Mabait na tao ’yung bata.”

When asked about the possibility of a special relationship between Padilla and Kaila, Estrada made it clear that such matters are entirely up to them.

“If he has something with my daughter, then that’s up to them,” he said. “I wish them well. Wish them happiness.”

For Estrada, fatherhood is less about making decisions for his daughter and more about trusting her judgment while standing by her side.

“’Yun lang naman talaga,” he said.

The actor also revealed the qualities he hopes to see in anyone who may become part of Kaila’s life. More than fame, status, or success, he values faith, respect, and strong family values.

“Dapat importante ’yung godly person. May takot sa Diyos. May respeto sa pamilya niya, lalo na sa mga magulang niya,” he said.

Ultimately, Estrada believes that genuine happiness is the most important measure of any relationship.

“At siyempre, ’yung talagang magpapasaya sa kanya,” he said. “Because my daughter’s happy, I’m gonna be happy for her.”

As public curiosity continues to surround Kaila and Daniel, Estrada’s message remains simple: what matters most is the happiness, well-being, and personal choices of the people involved.