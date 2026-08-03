Responding personnel found Buhisay’s body lying in the creek, with his bicycle several meters away. He was wearing a red shirt and brown shorts and had sustained an apparent head injury.

The incident was reported after two women from Barangay Cabittauran, who were walking toward Balay ti Tribu at around 1 p.m., spotted the body and immediately alerted the police.

Investigation revealed that Buhisay had attended a drinking session at a construction site in the barangay on the evening of 1 August. At around 7 p.m., he reportedly left the gathering on his bicycle to head home, passing through a steep section of the road.

The victim’s body was retrieved at around 2:30 p.m. A municipal health officer conducted an on-site examination and declared him dead at 2:39 p.m.

Based on the external examination, authorities said there were no signs of physical assault or indications of foul play prior to the victim’s death.

The reported cause of death was a head injury, likely resulting in a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Following documentation and crime scene processing, the victim’s remains were released to Tungpalan Funeral Services at the request of his family.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, but initial findings indicate that no foul play was involved.