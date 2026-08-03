“Medyo kinabahan kami doon sa nangyari kay Adrian. Again, it’s Cliff Hodge. Ang dami nang ganong insidente ni Cliff Hodge,” Guiao added.

Nocum was left in pain for several minutes after the two players made contact and fell during the game.

Meralco Bolts immediately pushed back against Guiao’s remarks, defending Hodge and saying that he is not a “dirty player.”

“The Meralco Bolts do not and will not condone any unprofessional conduct in the PBA. We stand by Cliff Hodge, and continue to take pride in the intensity and passion of our players,” the team said.

The Bolts emphasized that they do not condone and will never tolerate any unprofessional conduct in the league. However, the team also maintained that Guiao’s accusations against Hodge were unfair and unfounded.

“We therefore take very strong exception to the unfair, unfounded and unprofessional statement that the head coach of Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao, uttered in the public during his post-game interview, against our player, Mr. Cliff Hodge, whom he unjustly maligned in public,” Meralco said.

The team stressed that the contact between Hodge and Nocum was merely accidental and should not be interpreted otherwise.

“The contact was incidental and should not be misconstrued as a dirty play.”

Meralco also highlighted Hodge’s reputation as a player, noting that he won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 and has been named to the PBA All-Defensive Team three times.

For the Bolts, Hodge’s aggressive approach is simply part of his playing style, particularly on the defensive end.

The team maintained that it takes pride in the intensity and passion of its players as they compete on the basketball court.

“Coach Yeng’s malicious imputations against Cliff are uncalled for and have no place in a professional league such as the PBA,” the Bolts concluded.