"Pagdating sa kalusugan ng komunidad, ang mga barangay health worker ang unang nilalapitan... Ngunit sa kabila ng bigat ng kanilang tungkulin, nananatiling kulang ang kanilang tinatanggap na honorarium, benepisyo, at proteksiyon," Legarda said.

She also acknowledged Sen. JV Ejercito as the bill's principal author and thanked Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who sponsored the measure, along with her fellow senators for supporting its passage.

Under the bill, registered and certified volunteer barangay health workers will receive a minimum monthly honorarium of ₱3,000, subject to review every three years, transportation and hazard allowances, an annual cash gift, and a ₱10,000 loyalty incentive after 15 years of continuous and satisfactory service.

The measure also provides GSIS insurance coverage, free legal assistance from the Public Attorney's Office, scholarship or educational assistance for one child of a BHW, and sub-professional civil service eligibility after five years of continuous service.

In addition, the bill directs the Department of Budget and Management to establish plantilla positions and salary grades for barangay health workers and creates a deployment subsidy to help third-, fourth- and fifth-class municipalities fund their honoraria.

It also institutionalizes continuing education and training programs under the Department of Health and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, establishes a National Barangay Health Worker Information System, and designates 7 April of every year as Barangay Health Workers Day.

Legarda urged the House of Representatives to immediately approve its counterpart measure so the proposal can be transmitted to the President for signing into law.