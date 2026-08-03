Before entering the famous television house, Loisa was part of a performing group that appeared in local fiestas and mall events. She recalled spending hours waiting for her audition, unsure if she would even be noticed among hundreds of hopefuls.

Once inside the house, however, the experience proved far more challenging than she had imagined. Loisa admitted that her youth often showed through her actions, saying she was outspoken and impulsive, qualities that eventually made her a target of criticism.

She also remembered feeling insecure after comparing herself with the other contestants and later struggling with the harsh online comments that followed her stay. Among the insults she frequently received were criticisms about her appearance, while an incident involving head lice became one of the topics that drew widespread ridicule.

According to Loisa, several housemates experienced the same issue because they were all teenagers living together, but she felt the attention unfairly centered on her. The relentless criticism became so overwhelming that she even considered leaving the competition voluntarily.

Although she sought permission to exit the house, she said “Kuya” encouraged her to think carefully before making a final decision. She eventually chose to stay until she was evicted just before the season’s finale.

Looking back, Loisa admitted she was stunned by the intensity of the public’s reaction after leaving the show, saying she felt people judged her far too harshly over mistakes she made as a teenager.

Despite everything, the actress expressed gratitude to her management team at Star Magic, crediting them for helping her navigate the difficult period. She said their advice to step away from social media and avoid focusing on the negativity allowed her to regain her confidence and continue building a successful career in the entertainment industry.