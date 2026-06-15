Celebrity athletes, showbiz stars draw crowd in Morong

Volleyball fans also had their share of unforgettable moments as members of the multi-titled Creamline Cool Smashers took center stage. Michele Gumabao, Jia De Guzman, Bea De Leon, Jema Galanza, and their teammates brought championship-caliber excitement to the event, drawing loud applause from supporters eager to watch their favorite players in action.

Adding glamour to the festivities were several well-known personalities who served as muses. Among them were Andrea Brillantes, Rabiya Mateo, Jelai Andres, Empress Schuck, Mikee Quintos, Kim Rodriguez, Gwen Tuazon, and Thamara Alexandria, whose presence further energized the crowd.

The gathering was designed not only to entertain but also to create meaningful interactions between celebrities, athletes, employees, and residents through a series of friendly basketball and volleyball matches.

Speaking about the occasion, organizer Glenda Dela Cruz shared the inspiration behind the event.

“As part of our celebration of 10th Brilliant Years ng Brilliant Skin Essentials, naisip ko to mount this Brilliant Sports League as a breather na din for my employees at para na din mabigyan ng kasiyahan ang mga tao dito sa Morong, Rizal,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation to the celebrities and athletes who made time to participate.

“I am very thankful sa lahat ng celebrities na nakisaya at nagpasaya sa aking employees at sa lahat ng taga dito sa Morong. It’s really one for the books playing with the sports superstars and for celebrating our decade of brilliance and success with them,” she added.

The event served as one of the highlights of the 10th anniversary celebration of Brilliant Skin Essentials, bringing together sports, entertainment, and community spirit in a memorable day for the people of Morong.