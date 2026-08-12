The digital archive addresses limitations associated with physical glass slides, which can fade, break or become difficult to retrieve over time. It also allows specialists to remotely review cases, removing geographical barriers to consultation.

MakatiMed currently completes 96 percent of its pathology cases within three to five working days, Mendoza said. The technology is expected to particularly benefit the remaining 4 percent involving difficult cases that may require consultation with multiple specialists.

“These are the difficult cases that must be seen sometimes by as many as 10 pathologists,” Mendoza said.

For complex cases, digital slides can be accessed remotely and reviewed simultaneously, allowing pathologists to discuss findings in real time instead of waiting for specialists to become physically available.

Mendoza said the capability could help shorten the diagnostic process for cancer patients with difficult cases.

The system can also streamline second-opinion requests by providing specialists secure access to digital slides instead of requiring the physical transport of glass specimens.

Mendoza said its applications extend beyond cancer and may include autoimmune diseases, developmental conditions, trauma and inflammation.

First in Southeast Asia

Leica Biosystems Vice President and General Manager for Asia-Pacific Bob Blalock confirmed that MakatiMed is the first institution in Southeast Asia, as well as the Philippines, to have the Aperio GT 180 DX scanner.

“I think it's very exciting that Makati Medical Center is the first institution, the first hospital in Southeast Asia,” Blalock said.

He said the adoption comes as healthcare systems face rising cancer cases, a global shortage of skilled pathologists and increasingly complex diagnoses amid growing demand for targeted therapies and precision medicine.

Blalock described digital pathology as a foundation for computational pathology and artificial intelligence, with digitized images potentially supporting tools designed to make diagnostic work faster, more consistent and precise.

According to Leica Biosystems' product presentation, the Aperio GT 180 DX scanner can accommodate up to 180 slides and provide imaging at up to 40x magnification. It is designed to facilitate remote case review and collaboration among pathologists.

AI to assist, not replace pathologists

Mendoza stressed that the technology is not intended to replace pathologists.

“AI will only be assistance to pathologists. They will never be able to sign out cases,” Mendoza said.

He said MakatiMed must first develop a substantial digital database that could eventually be used for research and the training and validation of AI-assisted pathology systems.

MakatiMed also plans to use its early adoption of digital pathology to support other healthcare institutions.

Mendoza envisions the hospital serving as a training ground and eventually becoming part of a network through which difficult pathology cases could be digitally referred to specialists in the Philippines or abroad.