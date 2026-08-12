The PCCI Human Resources Development Foundation, through its Education Cluster, held a roundtable with educators, industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the proposed reforms by the Commission on Higher Education.

PCCI President Perry Ferrer said the review should remove repetitive competencies while strengthening skills needed by employers and an increasingly innovation-driven economy.

“Let us take this opportunity to prepare our future leaders, our future unicorns,” Ferrer said.

He said curriculum reforms should also help position Filipino workers to benefit from growing investment and innovation opportunities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“As ASEAN continues to emerge as a hub for investment and innovation, the Philippines must position its workforce to seize the opportunities created by a more integrated regional economy,” he said.

Implementation of the revised General Education curriculum has been deferred to 2028, giving stakeholders additional time to contribute to the proposed changes.

The roundtable, which featured De La Salle University Political Science Professor Antonio Contreras, examined how higher education can remain broad-based while responding more effectively to industry requirements.

PCCI said recommendations from the discussions will be consolidated and presented to the government during the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo on 13-14 October 2026.

“The curriculum we build today will define the workforce of tomorrow,” Ferrer said, stressing the need for government, academe and business to work together in developing employable, adaptable and globally competitive graduates.