Sparkle Run 2026 brings stars, fans together in Manila

Sparkle GMA Artist Center staged its first-ever Sparkle Run 2026 at the Quirino Grandstand, gathering thousands of runners, fans, and Kapuso stars for a large-scale fitness and community event in Manila.

Held from early morning until the afternoon, the event featured race categories of 3K, 5K, 6.6K, 10K, and 16K, transforming the venue into a busy hub of running, entertainment, and on-ground activities.

The race attracted a wide lineup of Kapuso personalities, including Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Gabbi Garcia, Ai Ai Delas Alas, Pokwang, Max Collins, and Dingdong Dantes. Also joining were former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, AZ Martinez, Vince Maristela, Josh Ford, and Charlie Fleming, along with other Sparkle artists.