According to reports, the river wall measured about 45 meters long and 12 meters high.

Its early collapse quickly drew criticism from residents and netizens, with some questioning the quality of materials and construction and whether the structure was capable of withstanding strong floodwaters.

Contractor JB Construction denied cutting corners, saying it followed the project's program of works, steel requirements and prescribed cement thickness.

The contractor attributed the structural failure to extreme pressure from water-saturated soil pushing against the wall.

Marilao Mayor Jamina Sy inspected the damaged structure with local officials on Wednesday, 12 August, and ordered an investigation into the collapse.

“Binisita po natin ang nasirang riprap sa Beverly 1, Barangay Prenza 2, upang ma-assess ang pinsalang dulot ng Habagat. Sisiguraduhin po nating ma-rebuild ito ng contractor nang walang karagdagang gastos sa pamahalaang bayan. Patuloy po nating tututukan ang pagkukumpuni nito para sa kaligtasan ng ating mga Marileño,” Sy said.

The mayor said the contractor would be required to rebuild the damaged structure without additional cost to the municipal government.

Meanwhile, officials in other barangays with river walls have reported widening gaps and leaning portions of dikes, raising further concerns over their structural integrity and public safety.