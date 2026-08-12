Global technology and infrastructure firm iSON is preparing to expand its Philippine footprint with $300 million in planned investments, targeting telecommunications, digital infrastructure, modern agriculture and clean energy.

The company plans to build more than 3,000 telecommunications towers nationwide, with about $65 million already deployed for 450 towers. The expansion is expected to improve connectivity in underserved and critical areas.

iSON is also working with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on agricultural and renewable energy projects. Its plans include a $50-million modern farming project and a $200-million, 400-megawatt agro-solar project, alongside a 40-MW solar initiative in New Clark City.

The investments were discussed during a meeting between Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go and iSON representatives as the government seeks to attract capital into strategic industries.

“The Department of Finance is committed to creating an environment where investments can translate into better opportunities for Filipinos. With active discussion with investors, we can unlock new investments, create quality jobs for the Filipino workforce, and strengthen key industries,” Go said.

The discussions also covered potential investments in digital healthcare and the expansion of iSON’s business process outsourcing operations.

“As a group, we are excited and we are committed. We have understood the art of doing business here. The opportunities are tremendous. We want to put as much money on the ground as possible to really make it happen,” iSON Chair Vivek Gupta said.