Provincial government data showed that 860,076 people, or 269,775 families, have been affected by the inclement weather.

Flooding has been reported in 297 barangays across 17 localities, while 7,731 residents have been evacuated.

Agricultural losses have reached around P505 million, affecting 3,787 farmers and fisherfolk.

Local governments have suspended classes in public and private schools as well as work in government offices due to the flooding.

Floodwaters have also inundated public spaces and landmarks, including the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church, commonly known as the “Sunken Church,” in Bacolor.

Local disaster response units, assisted by the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force, have deployed personnel and equipment to evacuate families and assist stranded commuters.

Meanwhile, community volunteers and local workers continued sandbagging operations along vulnerable riverbanks and damaged roads, including areas in San Jose, Guagua, to prevent further water intrusion.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Center remains on 24-hour high alert as authorities monitor waterways, including stations in Arayat and Zaragoza that have breached critical alert thresholds.