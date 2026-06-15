Bread tribute tour makes stops in Manila and Cebu

Bread, credited with shaping the soft rock movement of the early 1970s, produced a string of enduring hits that continue to enjoy airplay and strong fan following across generations. Their catalog includes timeless favorites such as “Make It With You,” “If,” “Baby I’m-a Want You” and “Everything I Own.”

Audience reactions from past TOAST performances have highlighted the emotional impact of the show, with fans describing the experience as remarkably authentic and deeply nostalgic. Many have noted how the concert evokes memories tied to the original songs, with some calling the performances “spot on” and “over the top amazing,” while others praised the show’s respectful tribute to Bread’s legacy and David Gates’ songwriting.

The upcoming concerts will feature a setlist packed with Bread classics, including “Aubrey,” “Sweet Surrender,” “It Don’t Matter to Me,” “Clouds,” “Mother Freedom,” “Guitar Man,” “Games of Magic,” “Lost Without Your Love” and “The Goodbye Girl,” among others that remain popular with Filipino audiences.

Singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon will join as special guest for the Philippine shows.