SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Bread tribute tour makes stops in Manila and Cebu

THE acclaimed tribute band brings its live concert experience to the Philippines with performances featuring beloved classics that have captivated generations.
THE acclaimed tribute band brings its live concert experience to the Philippines with performances featuring beloved classics that have captivated generations.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ANVIL ARTS
Published on

A celebrated tribute act dedicated to reviving the music of iconic soft rock group Bread is set to bring its live show to the Philippines this August, with stops at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 12 August and the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel on 15 August.

The performance features TOAST, a band widely recognized for its remarkably close replication of Bread’s signature sound. Known for their near-identical vocal blend and instrumentation, the group has built a reputation for recreating the experience of hearing the original recordings performed live on stage.

THE acclaimed tribute band brings its live concert experience to the Philippines with performances featuring beloved classics that have captivated generations.
Delightful finds

Bread, credited with shaping the soft rock movement of the early 1970s, produced a string of enduring hits that continue to enjoy airplay and strong fan following across generations. Their catalog includes timeless favorites such as “Make It With You,” “If,” “Baby I’m-a Want You” and “Everything I Own.”

Audience reactions from past TOAST performances have highlighted the emotional impact of the show, with fans describing the experience as remarkably authentic and deeply nostalgic. Many have noted how the concert evokes memories tied to the original songs, with some calling the performances “spot on” and “over the top amazing,” while others praised the show’s respectful tribute to Bread’s legacy and David Gates’ songwriting.

The upcoming concerts will feature a setlist packed with Bread classics, including “Aubrey,” “Sweet Surrender,” “It Don’t Matter to Me,” “Clouds,” “Mother Freedom,” “Guitar Man,” “Games of Magic,” “Lost Without Your Love” and “The Goodbye Girl,” among others that remain popular with Filipino audiences.

Singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon will join as special guest for the Philippine shows.

Smart Araneta Coliseum concert 2026
Bread tribute concert Philippines
TOAST band live show
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph