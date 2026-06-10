Delightful finds

Priced at P190 to P205 per tub, each flavor has its own charm, working its magic on the palate that looks for something satisfyingly sweet at the end of a meal. You can buy it at the Minatamis PH store at 23E D. Tuazon Street, Quezon City, or send a message to LRP Group Food Service, Minatamis, or Frozen Spoon on FB to order online.

AWESOME BREADS

You would think that by now, you’ve tasted the best Spanish bread and bonete made by both the neighborhood bakeries and commercial bakery chains. But try the versions of Bake Bar at the 2nd, a semi-industrial commissary bakery located at the 2nd Floor of G&W Terrazza Building, Gil Fernando Avenue, San Roque, Marikina City. It is a bakery project under the same owners of Over Easy Chews & Brews, which is a brunch and comfort food place founded by a group of young professionals and is now serving the Marikeño market with its line of breads, cakes and pastries.

Best sellers include two versions of the Spanish Bread — Classic Spanish Bread and Ube Spanish Bread, and the latest addition, Buko Pandan Bars (the birthchild of Pan de Coco and Spanish Bread), is doing good, as well. The Spanish Breads are incredibly delicious, soft, fluffy, and yet generously filled and fully satisfying. Also a best seller is Bake Bar at the 2nd’s Bonete, which is Spanish in roots but locally claimed by Batangas and Laguna as their panaderia staple.

Apart from the breads, Bake Bar at the 2nd offers a wide range of cakes, including Red Velvet Cake, White Chocolate Sans Rival, and Old-fashioned Chocolate Cake. Soon, its all-new Ube Velvet Cake will be launched, and it is set to change the way people enjoy Ube Cake. Bake Bar is also very proud of its Dark Fudge Brownies; Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Chip Cookies; Red Velvet; and Ube Velvet Cookie Pie, which are available daily at Over Easy Chews & Brews, which can also be found in the same building in Marikina.