Avel Bacudio tells dreamers: Success takes time and persistence

Rather than measuring progress against others, Bacudio urged aspiring designers to focus on their own path. He reminded them that every successful career is built on years of unseen sacrifices, setbacks, and perseverance.

“You’re not behind. You’re growing,” he wrote, encouraging young creatives not to compare their beginnings to someone else’s accomplishments.

The designer also spoke about the importance of faith, emphasizing that talent is a gift that should be nurtured with patience and trust. According to Bacudio, moments that feel like delays are often opportunities for preparation and growth.

He reassured young designers that their efforts do not go unnoticed, even when recognition seems distant. From long nights spent creating garments to the personal sacrifices required to pursue a passion, Bacudio said every step forms part of a larger journey.

His message resonated as both a motivational reminder and a testament to the realities of the fashion industry, where success is rarely immediate and often requires resilience, dedication, and unwavering belief in one’s craft.

Closing his letter, Bacudio encouraged aspiring designers to remain authentic, stay focused on their goals, and trust that opportunities will come at the right time.

For many young creatives navigating the competitive world of fashion, his words served as a timely reminder that growth cannot always be measured by visibility or popularity, but by the commitment to keep creating and moving forward despite the challenges.Veteran fashion designer Avel Bacudio is offering more than style advice to the next generation of creatives. Through a heartfelt open letter shared on social media, the renowned designer encouraged aspiring fashion talents to trust their journey, remain patient with their growth, and keep faith in their abilities despite the challenges of building a career in the industry.

Addressing young designers who may feel discouraged by the success stories they see online, Bacudio acknowledged the struggles of starting from scratch. He painted a familiar picture of emerging creatives working from modest spaces, learning how to price their creations, and questioning whether their dreams are worth pursuing.

Rather than measuring progress against others, Bacudio urged aspiring designers to focus on their own path. He reminded them that every successful career is built on years of unseen sacrifices, setbacks, and perseverance.

“You’re not behind. You’re growing,” he wrote, encouraging young creatives not to compare their beginnings to someone else’s accomplishments.

The designer also spoke about the importance of faith, emphasizing that talent is a gift that should be nurtured with patience and trust. According to Bacudio, moments that feel like delays are often opportunities for preparation and growth.

He reassured young designers that their efforts do not go unnoticed, even when recognition seems distant. From long nights spent creating garments to the personal sacrifices required to pursue a passion, Bacudio said every step forms part of a larger journey.

His message resonated as both a motivational reminder and a testament to the realities of the fashion industry, where success is rarely immediate and often requires resilience, dedication, and unwavering belief in one’s craft.

Closing his letter, Bacudio encouraged aspiring designers to remain authentic, stay focused on their goals, and trust that opportunities will come at the right time.

For many young creatives navigating the competitive world of fashion, his words served as a timely reminder that growth cannot always be measured by visibility or popularity, but by the commitment to keep creating and moving forward despite the challenges.