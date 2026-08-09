But the grueling three-setter also took its toll on the Filipina ace.

Eala showed signs of fatigue after the match and even suffered an injury scare in the second set after rolling her ankle while attempting a forehand.

Fortunately, the issue turned out to be minor, allowing Eala to move forward with her campaign.

“Yeah, I kind of rolled my ankle in that second set. Like, I hit the forehand and I landed kind of wrong. I called the physio. I think I was a little, I was like, ‘Oh, I don't know what happened,’ because it happened so fast,” Eala said.

“But luckily there's nothing wrong with it, and there were no serious problems. Today was physical, it pushed me a lot. I have a lot of matches in the bag. But that goes for good and bad.”

A victory over Bencic would stretch Eala’s winning streak to eight matches dating back to her championship run at the Washington Open last week.

Bencic, however, is no stranger to the biggest stages, having won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in 2021 and reached a career-high world ranking of No. 4.

The 29-year-old Swiss enters the matchup after surviving a marathon battle with world No. 110 Taylor Townsend of the United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, in the Round of 32.

Bencic said she prefers not to look too far ahead when preparing for a match, choosing instead to focus entirely on the task at hand.

“I don't really focus on the next round. Sometimes I even don't know because I just didn't look properly, and then I ask my team,” Bencic said.

“But I have no problem with knowing who I'm playing with. I just don't focus on that because before the match you are then thinking, ‘Oh, if I win this match I could play this player, and I could win that match.’”

Eala and Bencic will be meeting for the first time, adding another intriguing chapter to the Filipina’s breakthrough North American hard-court swing.

A victory could set up a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown against world No. 4 Coco Gauff, provided the American also survives her Round-of-16 assignment.

Eala and Gauff have split their two meetings this year, with Gauff winning their first encounter in the Dubai Tennis Championships last February before Eala got her revenge at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last March.

Aside from another deep run in a WTA 1000 event, Eala has plenty more at stake against Bencic.

A quarterfinal appearance would earn the Filipina $154,354 or roughly P9.4 million, while another victory would further strengthen her position among the world’s elite.