“So maybe in my case, parang delayed gratification—maybe it just had to take some time,” Alexa shared.

Having spent years navigating the highs and lows of the entertainment industry, the actress believes that experiencing success at an earlier stage of her life might have been entirely different.

“Baka if I experienced it any earlier, baka hindi ako handa. Maybe I wouldn’t be equipped to deal with it, unlike ngayon,” she said.

Her perspective reflects a realization that maturity can sometimes be just as important as opportunity. The years of working, waiting and learning prepared her not only for bigger breaks but also for the responsibilities and pressures that come with them.

Today, Alexa appears to be welcoming this season of her career with a greater sense of gratitude and readiness.

“Baka ngayon ako talaga handang-handa to receive all of the blessings na binibigay sa akin,” she added.

Alexa’s reflection is a reminder that a dream taking longer to happen does not necessarily mean it has passed someone by. For her, perhaps the wait was never about being late—it was about becoming ready when her moment finally arrived.