BEAUTY IN THE BROKEN: How Gabby Garcia heals through canvas and couture

Emerging designer Gabby Garcia is redefining the boundaries of the local fashion landscape by transforming personal vulnerability into a cohesive, high-art narrative. Through his latest 20-look collection “Cracks of Becoming,” Garcia seamlessly marries his own vibrant paintings with the structural philosophy of TAGPI—a brand rooted in the Filipino concept of patching together existing fragments into new forms of meaning. The event unfolds on Friday, 12 June at the Pinto Museum.
NewNowNext talks to the artist and digs into the soul of this modern fusion that defines the brilliant artistry.
NewNowNext: What is the name of the collection and what is it all about? What was the inspiration behind it?
Gabby Garcia: The collection is called Cracks of Becoming. It brings together painting and fashion in a dialogue about transformation, revealing how seemingly separate fragments can be gathered into new forms of meaning.
The exhibition presents a selection of my paintings alongside the latest collection from TAGPI, creating a space where art and garment become extensions of one another. Derived from the Filipino word tagpi, meaning to patch together, TAGPI embraces assembly not only as a technique but as a philosophy. To patch is to connect, repair, and build from what already exists. It acknowledges that beauty and identity are often formed through layers, histories, and imperfections.
Throughout the exhibition, cracks become symbols of possibility rather than rupture. They represent moments of transition, places where growth begins and where new forms can emerge. Together, the works invite viewers to reflect on how we piece together our identities, experiences, and aspirations from fragments that are constantly evolving.
How many pieces are in the collection. What color palette did you use and why?
The collection features 20 looks and I began working on this collection during a particularly dark period in my life. At that time, I felt a need to bring color back into my world, and that desire became the foundation of the collection. As a result, the palette is vibrant, expressive, and full of energy. The colors represent hope, healing, and the beauty that can emerge even during difficult times. In many ways, the collection became a personal journey of reclaiming joy through creativity.
Is there anything conscious or mindful about the collection?
The collection is deeply rooted in the series of paintings I created, which were inspired by the idea that the world is full of broken objects and broken people. Yet those fractures do not make us any less beautiful. If anything, they make us more beautiful. Our cracks are what make us unique. They allow light to enter, and only when we embrace them can transformation truly happen.
There is also a unique dialogue between the paintings and the garments. I would often paint alongside my embroiderers, allowing them to absorb the imagery, colors, and emotions from the artworks. What they saw inevitably entered their subconscious and later translated into the embroidery and details of the garments. At the same time, the garments influenced the paintings. It became a collaborative process where art and fashion continuously informed one another.
How relevant is the fashion you’re making today?
I believe the collection is relevant because it speaks to a universal human experience. We live in a world that constantly pushes perfection, yet many people are searching for authenticity and deeper meaning. “Cracks of Becoming” embraces imperfection, growth, and self-acceptance. These themes are timeless, but they feel especially important today. Beyond aesthetics, I hope the work encourages people to see beauty in their own journeys and in the things that make them different.
With so many things looking alike today, what makes your pieces different?
The garments are directly inspired by my paintings, so each piece begins from a very personal perspective. What makes them different is not necessarily the techniques themselves — many of them are traditional, particularly the hand embroidery — but the point of view behind them.
Every garment carries the philosophy of the collection and the stories embedded within the paintings. It’s a combination of art, craftsmanship, and personal narrative. While the techniques may be familiar, the perspective and meaning behind them offer something fresh.
As a young designer, what lessons have you learned so far in the local fashion industry?
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that consistency is key. Knowing your “why” will take you much further than chasing trends. I’ve also learned the importance of staying true to your core values and creative vision. At the same time, collaboration is incredibly powerful. Some of the best work happens when talented people come together with a shared purpose. Most importantly, I’ve seen first hand the incredible skill and artistry of Filipino makers. The best outputs often come from the hands of Filipinos.
What is most important to you right now and why?
What’s most important to me right now is staying true to what I believe in. It’s easy to be influenced by expectations, trends, or what society says you should be doing. But I’ve learned that authenticity has power. You never really know how much impact you can create simply by being honest about who you are and what you stand for. The more genuine the work is, the more deeply it resonates with people.