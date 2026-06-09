BEAUTY IN THE BROKEN: How Gabby Garcia heals through canvas and couture

NewNowNext: What is the name of the collection and what is it all about? What was the inspiration behind it?

Gabby Garcia: The collection is called Cracks of Becoming. It brings together painting and fashion in a dialogue about transformation, revealing how seemingly separate fragments can be gathered into new forms of meaning.

The exhibition presents a selection of my paintings alongside the latest collection from TAGPI, creating a space where art and garment become extensions of one another. Derived from the Filipino word tagpi, meaning to patch together, TAGPI embraces assembly not only as a technique but as a philosophy. To patch is to connect, repair, and build from what already exists. It acknowledges that beauty and identity are often formed through layers, histories, and imperfections.