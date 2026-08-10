“Behind this title are countless hearts that believed in me,” Angelica wrote. “Thank you for being part of my story, your love carried me through this journey more than you’ll ever know.”

Her victory on August 7 earned Angelica the opportunity to carry the Philippine flag at Miss Grand International 2026 in India, opening another major chapter in her already extensive pageant career.

But before turning her full attention to the international competition, Angelica made sure to recognize the supporters who celebrated, encouraged and believed in her throughout her latest pursuit of a crown.

“Now, let’s begin our GRANDEST JOURNEY! Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!” she continued.

Angelica also made it clear that she is ready to take on the challenge ahead, writing, “Ilalaban natin ’to sa India mga mama mama at naka naka!”

The Reina Filipinas victory marks Angelica’s return to the international pageant stage after previously representing the Philippines at Miss International 2024 in Japan. She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 and was also a Top 16 finalist at Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

This time, she will embark on a different mission as the country’s representative to Miss Grand International.

With the national crown secured, Angelica’s message signals that she sees her triumph not as the end of a journey, but as the beginning of an even bigger one—with the same supporters she thanked now joining her on the road to India.