“Kahapon first time kong dumalaw kay Padre Pio sa Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Pag-upong pag-upo ko sa simbahan, agad akong napahagulhol sa iyak,” he wrote.

According to the comedian, the emotions came suddenly, leaving him unable to explain why he was crying so intensely.

“Humagulhol ako nang pabigla, ’di ko alam kung bakit,” Ate Gay continued.

He then recalled having dreamed about Padre Pio in the past, wondering whether that experience contributed to the strong emotions he felt during his visit.

“Ramdam ko siguro si Padre Pio na napanaginipan ko siya dati, kaya ko siya nakilala,” he shared.

But instead of making his visit solely about his own intentions, Ate Gay turned his thoughts toward people facing serious health struggles. His prayer centered particularly on those undergoing their own battles with cancer.

“Ang hiling ko, lahat ng may cancer ay gumaling at lahat ng may karamdaman,” he wrote.

The visit became a deeply personal expression of faith for Ate Gay, but his message extended far beyond himself—a simple prayer of hope and healing for everyone carrying the burden of illness.