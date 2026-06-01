NCRPO seizes P6M in drugs, cuts focus crimes by 13%

During these targeted stings, authorities successfully removed 851.25 grams of shabu, 160.50 grams of kush marijuana, and 9.70 grams of dried marijuana leaves from Metro Manila streets.

The NCRPO also maintained its pressure on other illegal activities by executing 206 anti-illegal gambling operations, which led to the arrest of 418 individuals and the confiscation of P141,899.50 in bet money.

Tightening the noose around loose firearms, police units also conducted 21 dedicated operations, resulting in 21 arrests and the recovery of 21 undocumented firearms, effectively preventing potential violent crimes.

The regional campaign further strengthened public safety through a sweeping fugitive apprehension drive that neutralized 261 wanted persons, consisting of 92 most wanted persons and 169 other wanted persons. This high-visibility law enforcement presence directly contributed to a 12.93 percent decline in focus crimes across the metropolis, reducing incidents to 101 from the 116 recorded during the same period last year.

Investigative capabilities remained equally sharp, with the NCRPO clocking a crime solution efficiency of 84.16 percent and a crime clearance efficiency of 87.13 percent.