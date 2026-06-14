A SMASHING SUCCESS: Picklers celebrate unforgettable ‘Dink-dependence Day’

What was supposed to be a day of fierce competition turned into a moment of fun, friendship, and excitement that lasted until midnight during the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament last Friday at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.

A total of 268 players showed up to dispute the titles in the beginner, novice, low intermediate, and high intermediate divisions, as well as premium raffle items of this blue-ribbon event playfully dubbed as the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the country’s 128th year of freedom from the Spanish regime.