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A SMASHING SUCCESS: Picklers celebrate unforgettable ‘Dink-dependence Day’

WOMEN’S newbie category winners Angeli Villarante and Joey Ann Ramos (center) celebrate on top of the podium after receiving their prizes from DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez (left), DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, and prize sponsor Ronwald Urquiola of Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp.
WOMEN’S newbie category winners Angeli Villarante and Joey Ann Ramos (center) celebrate on top of the podium after receiving their prizes from DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez (left), DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, and prize sponsor Ronwald Urquiola of Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp.
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What was supposed to be a day of fierce competition turned into a moment of fun, friendship, and excitement that lasted until midnight during the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament last Friday at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.

A total of 268 players showed up to dispute the titles in the beginner, novice, low intermediate, and high intermediate divisions, as well as premium raffle items of this blue-ribbon event playfully dubbed as the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the country’s 128th year of freedom from the Spanish regime.

WINNING competitors beam with pride following the memorable staging of the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament last Friday at the Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.
WINNING competitors beam with pride following the memorable staging of the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament last Friday at the Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.Photographs by Yummie Dingding and Joey sanchez Mendoza for DAILY TRIBUNE
A TOTAL of 268 players showed up to dispute the titles in the beginner, novice, low intermediate, and high intermediate divisions, as well as premium raffle items of this blue-ribbon event playfully dubbed as the ‘Dink-dependence Day Showdown’ for coinciding with the country’s 128th year of freedom from the Spanish regime.
A TOTAL of 268 players showed up to dispute the titles in the beginner, novice, low intermediate, and high intermediate divisions, as well as premium raffle items of this blue-ribbon event playfully dubbed as the ‘Dink-dependence Day Showdown’ for coinciding with the country’s 128th year of freedom from the Spanish regime.

With ArenaPlus, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and JC Premiere serving as major sponsors, the organizing DAILY TRIBUNE made sure that everybody would be pampered as food, giveaways, and raffle items were overflowing from start to finish.

WOMEN’S newbie category winners Angeli Villarante and Joey Ann Ramos (center) celebrate on top of the podium after receiving their prizes from DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez (left), DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, and prize sponsor Ronwald Urquiola of Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp.
Villarante, Ramos celebrate ‘Dink-dependence’ on high note
DAILY TRIBUNE executive vice president Chingbee Fernandez expresses her appreciation to the pickleball players who competed for pride, glory and exciting prizes.
DAILY TRIBUNE executive vice president Chingbee Fernandez expresses her appreciation to the pickleball players who competed for pride, glory and exciting prizes.jsm
DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez is all smiles as he addresses the massive crowd of pickleball players during his opening remarks.
DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez is all smiles as he addresses the massive crowd of pickleball players during his opening remarks.

No less than former Senator Cynthia Villar made the opening serve together with DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez, Sports editor Julius Manicad, Dink Lab Elite owner Kent Octavo, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne Cu, Hotel 101 Public Relations head Brian Ong, and four-time Southeast Asian Games champion Bien Zoleta.

TRIXIE Fabricante and Alex Azarcon fight for every rally in the women’s newbie category.
TRIXIE Fabricante and Alex Azarcon fight for every rally in the women’s newbie category.
FORMER Senator Cynthia Villar joins the fun, admitting she thoroughly enjoys celebrating ‘Dink-dependence Day’ alongside local picklers.
FORMER Senator Cynthia Villar joins the fun, admitting she thoroughly enjoys celebrating ‘Dink-dependence Day’ alongside local picklers.

Villar and Fernandez delivered the opening remark while Manicad made the invocation and Zoleta led the Oath of Sportsmanship among competitors, who came from as far as Marinduque, Rizal, Laguna, and other parts of Metro Manila. 

PRETTY ArenaPlus ambassadors greet players with their awesome smiles before buckling down to action in the ‘Dink-dependence Day Showdown.’
PRETTY ArenaPlus ambassadors greet players with their awesome smiles before buckling down to action in the ‘Dink-dependence Day Showdown.’
THE top-tier facilities at The Dink Lab Elite give DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez a good reason to smile.
THE top-tier facilities at The Dink Lab Elite give DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez a good reason to smile.

Moments later, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio dropped by to personally congratulate DAILY TRIBUNE for hosting an event that aims not just to determine the best pickleball players but also to foster camaraderie, friendship and goodwill among members of the sport’s growing community.

THERE is no shortage of fuel for the picklers with Grounds Up Coffee and various sponsors setting up booths right inside the competition area.
THERE is no shortage of fuel for the picklers with Grounds Up Coffee and various sponsors setting up booths right inside the competition area.
PASSIONATE pickleball players show up in full force to celebrate ‘Dink-dependence Day’ in true KaTribu fashion.
PASSIONATE pickleball players show up in full force to celebrate ‘Dink-dependence Day’ in true KaTribu fashion.

“Thank you, DAILY TRIBUNE, for supporting the emerging sport of pickleball and Philippine sports in general,” said the amiable Gregorio, who cut short his participation in an Independence Day activity at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila just to personally meet the DAILY TRIBUNE executives and wish pickleball players the best of luck. 

JC Premiere treats the KaTribu pickleball community to an array of exciting giveaways and tokens.
JC Premiere treats the KaTribu pickleball community to an array of exciting giveaways and tokens.

When the smoke cleared, real-life partners Christi Villarante and Joey Anne Ramos pocketed a cash prize of P15,000 after emerging victorious in the women’s division while Mark Anthony Luzon and Jayson Corre ruled the men’s side of the newbie category of this event that also drew the support of the Villar Foundation, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the Department of Finance, PCSO, PAG-Ibig Funds, Mama Lou’s, Cebu Pacific, Hotel 101, Aeropostale and The Bistro Group.

FOUR-TIME Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Bien Zoleta takes time out of her busy schedule to lead the competitors in the Oath of Sportsmanship.
FOUR-TIME Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Bien Zoleta takes time out of her busy schedule to lead the competitors in the Oath of Sportsmanship.jsm
PHILIPPINE Sports Commission chairman Patrick ‘Pato’ Gregorio and Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne Cu get a warm welcome ahead of the ‘Dink-dependence Day.’
PHILIPPINE Sports Commission chairman Patrick ‘Pato’ Gregorio and Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne Cu get a warm welcome ahead of the ‘Dink-dependence Day.’
WOMEN’S newbie category winners Angeli Villarante and Joey Ann Ramos (center) celebrate on top of the podium after receiving their prizes from DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez (left), DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, and prize sponsor Ronwald Urquiola of Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp.
Prizes galore at ‘Dink-depence Day’

Meanwhile, Sandra Hilali and Crizzel Hilai ruled the women’s event while Angelo Barron and Miguel Jimenez topped the men’s side of the novice category; Jonnielyn Ramos and Laly Bugayong reigned supreme in the women’s event while Zherdel Drozle Fresco and Andrew Lemon Uy dominated the men’s side of the low intermediate category.

But the biggest surprise was in the women’s high intermediate division when Team Dink Lab stalwarts Shiela Rodriguez and Cindy Quijano made a successful defense of their homecourt following a shocking upset of Cu and Terry Lim Sarmiento.

QUEENIE Cosca and Jewel Banawa exchange a high-five after sealing a crucial point in their women’s low intermediate division match.
QUEENIE Cosca and Jewel Banawa exchange a high-five after sealing a crucial point in their women’s low intermediate division match.
DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad showcases his dinking skills.
DAILY TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad showcases his dinking skills.

Later, Mandaluyong-based picklers Kristopher Tesorio and Augustine Evardo edged Team Dink Lab picklers Bon Baga and Cristobal Rañoa Jr. in a dramatic finale of the men’s high intermediate event of this tourney that was also backed by Ground Up Coffee, Boleros, Mang Guabao, Philip Morris, Pascual Laboratories, Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of Finance, Bioessence, Unilever’s Axe, Rexona, Closeup, Dove, Siomai King, Ooh! Cha!, DITO, Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp., Castro communication Philippines Mondeléz, Coca-Cola Philippines, Pepsi-Cola Philippines, Hotel Okura, Chef Laudico’s Guevarra’s, Joola, Akari, Cenohealth and JN Enterpraises Branding Consultancy.

LORENZ Christian Baniel flashes a thumbs-up after winning a brand-new pickleball paddle.
LORENZ Christian Baniel flashes a thumbs-up after winning a brand-new pickleball paddle.

The luck of Dink Lab bets, however, didn’t end there. Just before the night of fun and excitement ended, Cristobal won an overnight stay with breakfast for two at Okura Hotel. At the same time, Jayjey Palacios and Sofia Castillo bagged the biggest prize — a round-trip ticket for two to Narita, Japan courtesy of Cebu Pacific. 

JAYJEY Palacios and Sofia Castillo are all smiles as DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez hands over their round-trip tickets to Japan courtesy of Cebu Pacific.
JAYJEY Palacios and Sofia Castillo are all smiles as DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez hands over their round-trip tickets to Japan courtesy of Cebu Pacific.

“This is the most successful pickleball tournament we’ve ever participated in. Aside from the cash prizes, we were also given loot bags, raffle items and a lot of food,” said Palacios, who also won P10,000 for their runner-up finish in the newbie category, after the event that had already turned into one of the most highly-anticipated pickleball tournaments in the country.

SHERY Anne Cu stays laser-focused during her impressive campaign for the women’s high intermediate division crown.
SHERY Anne Cu stays laser-focused during her impressive campaign for the women’s high intermediate division crown. jsm

Looking ahead, Palacios confirmed their return for next year, inspired by the promise of an even grander, more festive “Dink-depedence Day” celebration in true KaTribu fashion.

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