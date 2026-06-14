A SMASHING SUCCESS: Picklers celebrate unforgettable ‘Dink-dependence Day’

What was supposed to be a day of fierce competition turned into a moment of fun, friendship, and excitement that lasted until midnight during the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament last Friday at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.
A total of 268 players showed up to dispute the titles in the beginner, novice, low intermediate, and high intermediate divisions, as well as premium raffle items of this blue-ribbon event playfully dubbed as the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the country’s 128th year of freedom from the Spanish regime.
With ArenaPlus, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and JC Premiere serving as major sponsors, the organizing DAILY TRIBUNE made sure that everybody would be pampered as food, giveaways, and raffle items were overflowing from start to finish.
No less than former Senator Cynthia Villar made the opening serve together with DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez, Sports editor Julius Manicad, Dink Lab Elite owner Kent Octavo, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne Cu, Hotel 101 Public Relations head Brian Ong, and four-time Southeast Asian Games champion Bien Zoleta.
Villar and Fernandez delivered the opening remark while Manicad made the invocation and Zoleta led the Oath of Sportsmanship among competitors, who came from as far as Marinduque, Rizal, Laguna, and other parts of Metro Manila.
Moments later, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio dropped by to personally congratulate DAILY TRIBUNE for hosting an event that aims not just to determine the best pickleball players but also to foster camaraderie, friendship and goodwill among members of the sport’s growing community.
“Thank you, DAILY TRIBUNE, for supporting the emerging sport of pickleball and Philippine sports in general,” said the amiable Gregorio, who cut short his participation in an Independence Day activity at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila just to personally meet the DAILY TRIBUNE executives and wish pickleball players the best of luck.
When the smoke cleared, real-life partners Christi Villarante and Joey Anne Ramos pocketed a cash prize of P15,000 after emerging victorious in the women’s division while Mark Anthony Luzon and Jayson Corre ruled the men’s side of the newbie category of this event that also drew the support of the Villar Foundation, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the Department of Finance, PCSO, PAG-Ibig Funds, Mama Lou’s, Cebu Pacific, Hotel 101, Aeropostale and The Bistro Group.
Meanwhile, Sandra Hilali and Crizzel Hilai ruled the women’s event while Angelo Barron and Miguel Jimenez topped the men’s side of the novice category; Jonnielyn Ramos and Laly Bugayong reigned supreme in the women’s event while Zherdel Drozle Fresco and Andrew Lemon Uy dominated the men’s side of the low intermediate category.
But the biggest surprise was in the women’s high intermediate division when Team Dink Lab stalwarts Shiela Rodriguez and Cindy Quijano made a successful defense of their homecourt following a shocking upset of Cu and Terry Lim Sarmiento.
Later, Mandaluyong-based picklers Kristopher Tesorio and Augustine Evardo edged Team Dink Lab picklers Bon Baga and Cristobal Rañoa Jr. in a dramatic finale of the men’s high intermediate event of this tourney that was also backed by Ground Up Coffee, Boleros, Mang Guabao, Philip Morris, Pascual Laboratories, Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of Finance, Bioessence, Unilever’s Axe, Rexona, Closeup, Dove, Siomai King, Ooh! Cha!, DITO, Ta-FBDI Advertising Corp., Castro communication Philippines Mondeléz, Coca-Cola Philippines, Pepsi-Cola Philippines, Hotel Okura, Chef Laudico’s Guevarra’s, Joola, Akari, Cenohealth and JN Enterpraises Branding Consultancy.
The luck of Dink Lab bets, however, didn’t end there. Just before the night of fun and excitement ended, Cristobal won an overnight stay with breakfast for two at Okura Hotel. At the same time, Jayjey Palacios and Sofia Castillo bagged the biggest prize — a round-trip ticket for two to Narita, Japan courtesy of Cebu Pacific.
“This is the most successful pickleball tournament we’ve ever participated in. Aside from the cash prizes, we were also given loot bags, raffle items and a lot of food,” said Palacios, who also won P10,000 for their runner-up finish in the newbie category, after the event that had already turned into one of the most highly-anticipated pickleball tournaments in the country.
Looking ahead, Palacios confirmed their return for next year, inspired by the promise of an even grander, more festive “Dink-depedence Day” celebration in true KaTribu fashion.