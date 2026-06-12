Villarante, Ramos celebrate ‘Dink-dependence’ on high note

“We started playing pickleball in February of this year. This is our first ever tournament so we’re glad to pull it off,” said the 23-year-old Villarante after ruling the event playfully dubbed as “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the country’s 128th anniversary of freedom from colonial rule.

“We have been training for at least six hours a day and we really prepared hard for this tournament. But winning wasn’t easy because the other team was also very good. I can say that we had a tough time beating them and emerging as champions even if it was just in the newbie division.”

Prior to the event, Fernandez joined former Senator Cynthia Villar, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Sherry Anne “Shawie” Cu, TRIBUNE Sports editor Julius Manicad, Dink Lab Elite owner Kent Octavo and four-time Southeast Asian Games champion Bien Zoleta in hitting the ceremonial serve.

Manicad led the invocation while Fernandez delivered the opening remarks and Zoleta the oath of sportsmanship among the 263 participants, who showed up to vie not just for cash prizes and exciting raffle items but also for the bragging rights of emerging as champions of this prestigious event.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio also graced the event and even had a hard time getting out of the venue as picklers, supporters and spectators mobbed him to have their picture taken.

“Thank you, DAILY TRIBUNE, for supporting pickleball and Philippine sports in general,” said Gregorio, who came straight from an Independence Day activity at the Quirino Grandstand before dropping by in this tourney that also drew the support of the Villar Foundation, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, the Department of Finance, Pag-Ibig Funds, Mama Lou’s, Cebu Pacific, Hotel 101, Aeropostale and The Bistro Group.

Ramos reiterated that winning wasn’t easy, especially when Castillo and Palacio threatened to steal the match away with solid hits that threw them out of their comfort zone.

“Even if we already knew what to do, we were still nervous because our opponents were really good. In fact, we were shaking during the crucial stretch,” the 33-year-old Ramos said, adding that they just simply banked on their familiarity and chemistry to pull off the win.

“It really helps that we’re partners in real life because we know each other inside and outside the court. I think that was our biggest advantage.”

Action in the novice, low intermediate and high intermediate divisions of this tournament that also has Ground Up Coffee, Boleros, Mang Guabao, Philip Morris, Pascual Laboratories, Bioessence, Axe, Rexona, Closeup, Dove, Siomai King, Ooh Cha, DITO, Ta-FBDI, Castro, Mondeliz, Coca-Cola Philippines, Guevarra’s, Joola and Akari as supporter is still ongoing at press time.