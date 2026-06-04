Prizes galore at ‘Dink-depence Day’

In fact, they will be raffling off a round-trip ticket from Manila to Narita and pickleball paddles to all competitors across eight categories as well as hotel accommodations, food vouchers, gift certificates and other exciting rewards from sponsors led by ArenaPlus, Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.

Champions will also be getting P15,000 while 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up will bring home P10,000 and P5,000 courtesy of various sponsors like the Pag-IBIG Fund, Villar Foundation, Cebu Pacific, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation, Hotel 101, DITO, Pascual Laboratories, HEAD, Bioessence and the Department of Finance.

Food will also overflow as restaurants like the Bistro Group and Mama Lou’s pledged their support while Pepsi Cola Philippines and Coca-Cola Philippines will unite to ensure that everybody will get hydrated in this exciting event that already drew the participation of nearly 300 pickleball enthusiasts.