Prizes galore at ‘Dink-depence Day’

Excitement continues to build up as organizers are dangling a lot of exciting prizes, including a round-trip airline ticket to Japan, in the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament on 12 June at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.
Julius Manicad, Sports editor of organizing DAILY TRIBUNE, stressed that premium rewards will be at stake to guarantee a memorable day of fun, excitement and camaraderie in this blue-ribbon event dubbed as “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the 128th year anniversary of the country’s freedom from colonial rule.
In fact, they will be raffling off a round-trip ticket from Manila to Narita and pickleball paddles to all competitors across eight categories as well as hotel accommodations, food vouchers, gift certificates and other exciting rewards from sponsors led by ArenaPlus, Philippine Sports Commission and JC Premiere.
Champions will also be getting P15,000 while 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up will bring home P10,000 and P5,000 courtesy of various sponsors like the Pag-IBIG Fund, Villar Foundation, Cebu Pacific, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation, Hotel 101, DITO, Pascual Laboratories, HEAD, Bioessence and the Department of Finance.
Food will also overflow as restaurants like the Bistro Group and Mama Lou’s pledged their support while Pepsi Cola Philippines and Coca-Cola Philippines will unite to ensure that everybody will get hydrated in this exciting event that already drew the participation of nearly 300 pickleball enthusiasts.
“We are very happy with the support given to us not just by the pickleball community but also the sponsors as well,” Manicad said, adding that registered participants will also be given competition shirts and various freebies.
“The stage is set and everybody is onboard. We can’t wait to make the opening serve and celebrate ‘Dink-dependence Day’ with the pickleball community.”
Aside from Manicad, opening the competition will be ArenaPlus chief Erick Su, Kawit Mayor Armie Aguinaldo, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery “Shawie” Cu, and nine Miss Earth 2026 candidates.
Meanwhile, Senator Mark Villar, former Senator Cynthia Villar, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and DAILY TRIBUNE president Willie Fernandez will personally hand out the trophies, medals and cash prizes to all the winners of this event that aims to foster friendship, camaraderie and active lifestyle.