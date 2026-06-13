Sent to transform others

This is indeed the core of the priestly vocation and of the vocation of every Christian through his and her Baptism.

Up to this point in the story, Jesus himself was the focus of the healing, teaching, and controversy. With the commissioning of his disciples, others began to assume some of the responsibility for the new movement that heralded the kingdom of God.

That new movement was destined to grow later, with increasing diversity, as it extended beyond the borders of Galilee into Gentile territory, becoming the Universal Christian Church.

Last Friday evening, one of my female teammates asked me if everything was all right. She must have noticed that I was quiet, which is very unusual. They know I am a talkative person and would only be silent if I was not feeling well or something was wrong.

Nothing was wrong. We performed our assigned task that day of helping to keep the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration peaceful, and it was successful.

We saw the smoothness of the national celebration at the Quirino Grandstand and Rizal Park with approximately 5,000 participants, while we simultaneously monitored the public assemblies in Mendiola, Kalaw Avenue, the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace (EDSA Shrine) and the People Power Monument.

Throughout these events, the police upheld a rights-based approach by strictly implementing Civil Disturbance Management protocols and the policy of maximum tolerance, ensuring that the exercise of democratic freedom did not disrupt the public order.

Public assemblies and protest actions across the region proceeded in a generally peaceful and orderly manner. Despite an isolated incident involving an individual allegedly engaged in vandalism near Kalaw Avenue where the suspect targeted an NCRPO officer with silver paint during an attempted apprehension, the incident was contained and did not affect the overall security situation.

Reflecting on the successful day, we can say that Independence Day reminds us that security and freedom are not opposing principles. Our mission is to ensure that every Filipino can commemorate, participate, assemble, and express themselves safely and responsibly.

The peaceful outcome of the observance reflected the professionalism of our personnel, the cooperation of our stakeholders, and the shared commitment of our people to maintain order while exercising their rights.

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Birthday greetings to 2Lt. Mary Jane P. Schroeder PA (res.), Commanding Officer, 402nd RRIBn Bravo Company. Ma’am Jane, even though I am not always present, you and our companions, including the entire 402nd RRIBn, are in my prayers. With every best wish, I remain. Rendering my salute to you for your dedicated commitment to the reserve force.