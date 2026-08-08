“Kami po yung first na naka-move in dito sa Peoples Ville pabahay program, 4PH ng gobyerno. Sa 22 years nang nagrerenta, palipat-lipat, sa wakas nagkaroon na rin kami ng maayos na sariling bahay,” Hifarva said.

Pauline Denise Yrasegui, meanwhile, said having her own home fulfilled a childhood dream after growing up with relatives in a crowded household.

“A dream for me po kasi growing up, I was living with relatives. Madami po kami sa bahay. Ang process po, madali lang naman po punin yung mga requirements. Dream ko po magkabahay talaga. Tapos nung nakalipat ako, parang hindi pa ako makapaniwala,” Yrasegui said.

Mary Anne Lagrada said moving into People’s Ville brought renewed happiness to her family as they look forward to building their future together.

“I wake up po talaga everyday na with joy talaga. May saya po sa puso namin. Napipicture out ko is we will build a happy family. Para mas maraming pang-memories, mga happy memories na (mabubuo) po namin dito,” Lagrada said.

Maricel Erguero said the development also gives families access to amenities that could improve their quality of life.

“Masaya, kasi it seems that we're not left behind compared sa mga mayayaman... We will be experiencing kung ano pong na-experience nila—we will be experiencing ‘yung mga park within our facilities... So malaking tulong po. Maraming salamat po sa Presidente natin. Sana po tuluy-tuloy na ito,” Erguero said.

The 14.2-hectare People’s Ville project is designed to accommodate 7,200 condominium units across 72 five-story residential buildings.

The DHSUD said 26 buildings, comprising 2,600 housing units, have been completed, while four additional buildings with 400 units are under construction and are 83 percent complete.

More than 600 beneficiaries have already moved into the project, while another 1,868 housing applications are being processed.

During his visit, Marcos said 42 more buildings would be constructed in the area, emphasizing that the government’s housing efforts are aimed at developing complete and livable communities.

“Ang ginagawa natin ngayon, hindi lang tayo gumagawa ng bahay, gumagawa tayo ng community na kumpleto na lahat... hindi lang yung pagpatayo ng bahay,” Marcos said.

Aliling said the government is also working to strengthen facilities within the development, including schools and spaces for sports, fitness and recreation.

“Unang-una, nung pagbisita niya, napansin niya nung umikot siya maraming mga bata. So sabi niya sa amin, baka kailangan natin ng sariling eskwelahan at iba pang pasilidad para sa mga bata dito mismo sa loob ng development,” Aliling said.

“Ang People's Ville po, katulad ng iba pang mga proyekto sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH Program, ay hindi lamang basta mga gusali at bubong—katuparan po ito ng pangarap ng marami sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya makakaasa kayo na patuloy ding magsisikhay ang DHSUD upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa mas may dignidad na pamumuhay sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng sarili nilang ligtas, disente, at abot-kayang tahanan,” he added.