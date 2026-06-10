PNP mobilizes nationwide security for 128th Independence Day

The heightened security aims to safeguard public gatherings, flag-raising ceremonies, and civic-military parades held under this year’s theme, “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”

In the National Capital Region, the regional police office deployed 12,414 personnel and force multipliers to secure major commemorative sites. The deployment includes 11,675 police officers, 143 personnel from partner units, and 596 civilian force multipliers.

Security will center on high-profile locations, including Rizal Park, the Andres Bonifacio Monument, the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine, and the route of the Parada ng Kalayaan.

Additional police personnel will be stationed along the route between Malacañang Palace and Rizal Park, near the US Embassy, and at designated checkpoints to manage traffic and assist the public.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is fully prepared to handle the national event. He urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure an orderly holiday.

To ease travel costs and encourage public participation in the festivities, Light Rail Manila Corp. announced it will offer free rides on Light Rail Transit Line 1 during peak commuting hours on Friday. The fare holiday will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Passengers using Beep cards can tap through the electronic gates without any deduction to their balance, while those requiring single-journey tickets can claim free vouchers at station teller booths. LRT-1 will run on a holiday schedule Friday, with the first trains departing both Dr. Santos and Fernando Poe Jr. stations at 5 a.m.