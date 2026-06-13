Pageant organization addresses abrupt TV exit

In a statement posted on social media, the pageant organization said some participants were allegedly asked to remove or conceal religious items they were wearing while the program was already underway. The group said the request made several members uncomfortable, prompting them to discontinue the appearance.

The organization stressed that its decision was not based on religious differences but on what it described as a matter of personal dignity and mutual respect. It added that advance notice of any dress or appearance policy could have prevented the misunderstanding, instead of raising the issue moments before or during the live segment.

Despite the incident, the pageant reaffirmed its commitment to promoting harmony among people of different faiths and cultures, emphasizing that respect should be reciprocal. The episode has since sparked online discussions on religious expression, institutional policies and the importance of clear communication when welcoming guests from diverse backgrounds.