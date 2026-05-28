France bows out of Miss Universe 2026

The Miss France organization has officially announced that it will not participate in the 2026 edition of Miss Universe.
In a statement released on 28 May, the organization said the decision was made to remain “faithful to the identity, commitments, and values of the Miss France pageant,” adding that these are “no longer aligned with the recent evolution and direction of the international competition.”
The organization also referenced the “numerous issues surrounding the 2025 edition” as part of the reason behind the move.
“Participation in Miss Universe has always represented an important moment and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France internationally,” the statement read. “However, our responsibility is to ensure loyalty and integrity to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition.”
Miss France clarified that the withdrawal only applies to the 2026 edition and shared hopes of returning to the competition in the future.