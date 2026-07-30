The Provincial Government of Marinduque has declared Friday, 31 July, a special non-working holiday in observance of Battle of Paye Day.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 067, issued and signed by Provincial Governor Melecio J. Go, Republic Act No. 9749 declares 31 July of every year a special non-working holiday throughout the province of Marinduque in commemoration of the victory of Filipino revolutionaries during the Battle of Paye in the municipality of Boac.

Classes and work in government offices, as well as in public and private educational institutions, will be suspended. However, essential services, including hospitals, disaster response, public safety, and rescue operations, will continue to operate.

The provincial government also encouraged the public, government agencies, businesses, and civic organizations to participate in commemorative activities honoring the heroes of the Battle of Paye.