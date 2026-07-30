Transport group MANIBELA on Thursday called for a rollback in petroleum prices and an amendment to the Oil Deregulation Law despite not being repealed by the government.

“Sana i-roll back yung presyo ng petrolyo (We hope the price of petroleum will be rolled back)," MANIBELA President Mar Valbuena said in The Agenda Forum on Thursday.

“Kung hindi man mabasura ang oil deregulation law at least ma-amyendahan na pabor sa taumbayan at hindi lang pabor sa mga negosyante o mga oil companies (If the Oil Deregulation Law cannot be repealed, then at least let it be amended in favor of the people and not just in favor of businessmen or oil companies),” the transport group chairman added.