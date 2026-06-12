PNP launches nationwide Integrity Caravan for ethical policing

The program was formally launched on 10 June at Bulwagang Lapulapu in Camp Crame, Quezon City, with Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, representing PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

Police Regional Offices, Provincial Police Offices and key training institutions nationwide simultaneously participated in the ceremony through virtual connectivity, marking the unified implementation of the initiative.

The Integrity Caravan is designed as a continuing organizational reform program that integrates ethical standards into police operations, leadership practices and community engagement rather than a one-time campaign.

At the center of the program is the PNP Six-Point Ethical Policing Guide, which emphasizes justice and the rule of law, integrity, public welfare, accountability, professionalism and public trust, and anti-corruption.

The initiative is anchored on three strategic pillars.

The Advocacy Pillar promotes values formation and ethical leadership through forums, integrity briefings and information campaigns.

The Education Pillar institutionalizes seminars, workshops, integrity orientations and professional development sessions to reinforce ethical standards and operational discipline among police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Community Engagement Pillar strengthens transparency and public participation through stakeholder dialogues and the Online IAS Desk "I Am Speaking," a digital platform that enables citizens to submit commendations, concerns and complaints directly to the PNP Internal Affairs Service.

In his message, Nartatez stressed that integrity is both a command responsibility and a personal obligation of every police officer.

"Integrity is not optional—it is an obligation," the PNP chief said, emphasizing that public trust can only be maintained through discipline, accountability and consistent adherence to professional standards.

He also called on police personnel to ensure that policies are translated into concrete action and ethical conduct in the field.

"Malinaw ang ating direksyon: we are building a Philippine National Police that is disciplined in action, accountable in conduct, and trusted by the people," Nartatez said.

The PNP said the Integrity Caravan will serve as a sustained nationwide movement supporting its transformation agenda and reinforcing the principle of "One PNP, One Standard, for Every Filipino" under the banner "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."