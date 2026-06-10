Beyond enforcement: Building trust through accountability

That reality makes the recent direction of the Philippine National Police worth examining.

Since assuming leadership, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. has emphasized professionalism, accountability and public service under the banner "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman." The message is straightforward: restoring confidence in law enforcement requires institutions to demonstrate integrity, not merely promise it.

One of the strongest examples came with the arrest of former police officer Rafael Dumlao III, convicted in connection with the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. The case remains one of the darkest episodes in the history of the PNP, making the implementation of the court's decision significant beyond the individual involved.

The arrest did not erase the tragedy, but it reinforced an important principle: no individual should be beyond accountability simply because he once belonged to the institution.

The same commitment has been reflected internally. More than 1,500 police personnel have reportedly been sanctioned in recent months, with hundreds dismissed from the service. Those figures are not indicators of success by themselves. Rather, they demonstrate a willingness to confront misconduct instead of allowing it to remain hidden.

Institutional reform is rarely dramatic. It happens through administrative case resolutions, improved oversight, stricter discipline and consistent leadership. These measures may not generate headlines every day, but they form the foundation of long-term credibility.

Operationally, the emphasis on accountability has also translated into results.

The recent conviction of a Canadian national linked to the recovery of approximately 1.4 tons of suspected shabu worth P9.68 billion in Batangas illustrates the importance of pursuing cases beyond the initial arrest. Large drug seizures often dominate news cycles, but successful prosecution ultimately determines whether criminal organizations face meaningful consequences.

The case reflected sustained intelligence gathering, coordinated law enforcement operations and evidence preservation that withstood judicial scrutiny. It also highlighted that effective policing depends as much on patient investigation and inter-agency cooperation as on high-profile operations.

The PNP's role shifted again when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao.

Thousands of police personnel immediately transitioned from law enforcement duties to humanitarian response, joining search and rescue teams, distributing relief supplies, securing evacuation centers and assisting local governments in restoring order in affected communities. Many carried out these responsibilities despite damage sustained by their own stations and facilities.

Such actions demonstrate that policing extends beyond crime prevention. During emergencies, public safety also means providing reassurance, stability and assistance to communities in crisis.

Accountability, operational success and public service are interconnected. Together they shape how institutions are perceived and whether citizens believe they can depend on them.

The Philippine National Police continues to face significant challenges, and no single administration can resolve long-standing institutional issues overnight. Public confidence is built through sustained effort rather than isolated accomplishments.

Still, leadership should be evaluated by its willingness to confront problems directly, strengthen internal discipline and produce measurable results. The recent emphasis on accountability, successful prosecutions and responsive public service suggests an institution attempting to move in that direction.

The work remains unfinished, but progress is measured not only by promises made but by actions consistently carried out. For an institution that depends on public confidence to fulfill its mandate, that may be the most important measure of all.