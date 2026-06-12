No oil traces detected after MV MSCI-1 grounding in Ilocos Norte, says PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has declared that no traces of oil remain along the shoreline and coastal waters of Badoc, Ilocos Norte following the grounding of cargo vessel MV MSCI-1, easing concerns among residents and fisherfolk over a possible environmental impact.

ENS Aeron Paul Sotiangco, deputy commander of the PCG Ilocos Norte Station, said swift containment measures prevented oil mixtures from spreading after the vessel ran aground near Barangay La Virgen.

The MV MSCI-1, a domestic cargo vessel carrying gravel stones, encountered trouble off the coast of Badoc while en route to Calayan, Cagayan. Following the incident, Coast Guard personnel immediately launched containment operations to prevent any leakage from affecting nearby communities and fishing grounds.

According to Sotiangco, responders deployed oil spill booms around the vessel and placed absorbent pads along portions of the shoreline where oil mixtures had been observed.

The measures, he said, successfully contained the leakage before it could spread farther into the sea.

“As we see now in the sea and along the shoreline, there are no longer any traces of oil,” Sotiangco said. “The smell of oil fumes is also gone.”

He added that the absence of visible oil and fumes indicates that residents living near the affected coastline are no longer at risk from the incident.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the area to ensure that no additional leakage occurs and that the marine environment remains unaffected.

Despite the initial concerns, authorities said the rapid response helped avert what could have become a larger environmental problem for coastal communities dependent on fishing and other marine resources.

All 15 Filipino crew members aboard the vessel were reported safe and unharmed. They are currently staying in temporary rented accommodations while authorities continue their assessment of the grounded ship.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Investigation team has completed its initial investigation and is awaiting the results of its inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the grounding.

Sotiangco also thanked the local government unit, partner agencies, local residents and fisherfolk who assisted in the response efforts over the past several days.

Relief assistance, including food packs, was distributed in the area as authorities maintained their presence at the site.

While monitoring operations remain ongoing, the Coast Guard said the immediate environmental threat from the incident has been effectively contained, with no visible traces of oil now observed along the shores of Badoc.