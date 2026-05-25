Agrarian Secretary visits Region 12 for SOCCSKSARGEN ARB Summit

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrad Estrella III led the distribution of land titles and farm equipment to SOCCSKSARGEN farmers during the Region 12 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) Summit on Monday at Lagao Gymnasium, General Santos City.

Thousands of farmer-beneficiaries from North and South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City received electronic land titles (E-Titles), Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM), and farm machineries and agricultural equipment.

“Many of you have waited a long time for your land titles. That is why no one will have to wait any longer,” the agrarian reform secretary said in his privilege speech.

The Agrarian Chief highlighted the enactment of the New Agrarian Emancipation Law of the current administration which removes the unpaid debts, interest, and penalties of agrarian reform beneficiaries and exempts awarded agricultural lands from excise taxes.

“This law officially cancels all your debts related to your land. You no longer have to pay for them. Those debts are now free and completely erased,” Estrella proudly told SOCCSKSARGEN farmers.

Meanwhile, DAR-Saranggani Official Oding Yosuph recognized the efforts of the agrarian reform regional office and the host province in accommodating ARBs across the region.

“We have to do our strength from our Regional Director and of course with active cooperation and participation of the DAR Region 12”

“And of course, we should not discount the role of LGU of General Santos City who provided us the venue, adding the technical support and security and other response team”, the provincial agrarian reform officer said in an interview.

