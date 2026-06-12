INCLUSION LESSON

A group of international students from the College of Global Liberal Arts of Ritsumeikan University in Japan recently participated in an interdisciplinary exploration of disability studies in the context of Philippine history, culture and contemporary practices.

The short course Islands of Inclusion: A Philippine Immersion in Disability Studies was offered by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to provide young delegates an opportunity to collaborate with advocates, organizations and local communities.

The team was composed of Yu Iwamoto from Japan, Kao Nhu Ngoc Nguyen from Vietnam, Enkhtsag Ganzorig from Mongolia, Putra Kusumo Marcel from Indonesia, and Aimelia Andrei Velasquez from the Philippines. They were accompanied by Japanese faculty members Sakura Ito and Eri Yamashita.