Reading hands

Representatives from the National University Corp. Tsukuba University (NTUT) of Technology recently engaged in a two-day immersive experience in Deaf education, culture and inclusive employment practices in the Philippines.

The Ibaraki Prefecture-based NTUT is Japan’s only higher education institution dedicated to students who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, or have low vision.

Titled “Beyond Barriers: FSL, Culture, & the Filipino Deaf Experience,” the short course offered by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde highlighted the significance of Filipino Sign Language (FSL) learning, pedagogical models, and strategies to champion accessibility and equity in education and employment.