Reading hands

Representatives from the National University Corp. Tsukuba University (NTUT) of Technology recently engaged in a two-day immersive experience in Deaf education, culture and inclusive employment practices in the Philippines.
The Ibaraki Prefecture-based NTUT is Japan’s only higher education institution dedicated to students who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, or have low vision.
Titled “Beyond Barriers: FSL, Culture, & the Filipino Deaf Experience,” the short course offered by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde highlighted the significance of Filipino Sign Language (FSL) learning, pedagogical models, and strategies to champion accessibility and equity in education and employment.
It aimed to nurture a deeper understanding of deaf education frameworks in the country, enhance community engagement, apply basic FSL skills to communicate respectfully with deaf individuals, and evaluate models of inclusive education and company dynamics.
NTUT students and faculty members gained insights into the Philippine socio-economic and cultural landscapes and examined how history, policy, and societal values shape perceptions and methods of disability inclusion.
The lectures analyzed key industries and their role in employing PWDs. Leadership and management across cultures were likewise tackled.
They were encouraged to explore case studies on various enterprises and several organizations with equal hiring opportunities and workplace procedures.
The Japanese guests were hosted to a guided campus tour at the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies and other learning spaces within the college.
They then participated in workshops on the cultural foundation of FSL, basic signs and phrases and deaf-led teachings to foster foundational communication skills.
What followed was a dialogue between the visitors and deaf student leaders and alumni to discuss their advocacies and experiences on student life and career support.
The program included an industry visit to a deaf-friendly employer such as Bayer, a global enterprise focused on life sciences, specifically in the fields of healthcare, nutrition and agriculture.
The participants capped their Philippine trip with a heritage tour of Intramuros.