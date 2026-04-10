Sake soft power

The course was conducted by Miss Sake association director Onishi Mika, Miss Sake Japan 2025 Tateno Chisato, Miss Sake Philippines 2025 Murayama Sayuri, and Philippine Wine Merchants Consultant for Japanese Brand Products Shibahara Hiroaki, who introduced the participants to the significance of sake as a sacred, social and seasonal element of life for the Japanese.

The delegation, led by JICC cultural officers Kanai Takako and Lorenna Laanan, was welcomed by Gio Racelis, beverage specialist and Benilde Hospitality and Luxury Management educator, at the Salle de Cuisine, Angelo King International Center.

Kanai introduced the Miss Sake Program, an annual Japanese cultural ambassador initiative which selects a representative to promote Japanese sake globally.

Shibahara walked the attendees through the drink’s history ofrice fermentation, as well as its various types, intricate brewing processes, and regional characteristics.

Tateno demonstrated the proper way to serve the liquor, while Murayama expounded on the unique differences in aroma, taste and temperature.

Among the highlights was a tasting session and sensory evaluation headed by the Miss Sake ambassadors. It featured a selection of premium Japanese sake matched with classic Filipino dishes to create a harmonious fusion of two rich culinary cultures.

Headlining the lineup was Mizubasho Pure, a sparkling sake from the Nagai Brewery in the Gunma Prefecture, which served as an aperitif to awaken the palates.

Onakaya from the Yamanashi Meijo Brewery in the Yamanashi Prefecture was paired with the all-time favorite chicken and pork adobo, wherein the savory soy sauce seasoning and fat of the meat complemented the pure rice characteristics of the drink.

Toyotomi Bros from the Nara Toyosawa Brewery in the Nara Prefecture, on the other hand, was served alongside kinilaw. The refreshing acidity and fruity aroma of this Ginjo-style sake harmonized with the sour flavor of raw fish marinated in vinegar.