DENR to investigate conducted earthballing activities along Roxas Boulevard

“DENR Enforcement personnel have been deployed to conduct an immediate site inspection and verify the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the agency said in an official statement.

The DENR emphasized that it will pursue appropriate legal, administrative, and permit-related actions against accountable parties, including contractors and permit holders, in the event that the earthballing activities are found unauthorized or improperly executed.

The agency, however, noted that the investigation will focus on determining possible violations of methods established in earthballing activities in accordance with environmental protocols, and the conditions stipulated in the project permits.