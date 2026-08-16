A Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) forest ranger died after collapsing while on patrol in a forest conservation area in Barangay Talisay here on 13 August
Raymond John Lara of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Lipa City was patrolling with his team when he suddenly lost consciousness. He was brought to Metro Lipa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENR Calabarzon expressed condolences to Lara's family in a Facebook post.
Lara was regularized in June after 11 years as a contract-of-service worker at the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Batangas.
His wake is being held in Ilat South, San Pascual, Batangas. His interment is scheduled for 20 August at 9:30 a.m.