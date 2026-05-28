DENR transplants two earth-balled trees

Workers from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) transplant two Narra trees at the Hidden Garden in Manila on 28 May 2026. The trees were earthballed from Quirino Avenue to make way for a segment of San Miguel Corporation's 40.6-kilometer Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEx) project. DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna ordered a suspension of the tree-cutting and earthballing activities following intense protests from environmental groups.

Workers from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) transplant two Narra trees at the Hidden Garden in Manila on 28 May 2026. The trees were earthballed from Quirino Avenue to make way for a segment of San Miguel Corporation's 40.6-kilometer Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEx) project. DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna ordered a suspension of the tree-cutting and earthballing activities following intense protests from environmental groups.











Copied