Rotary Club of Manila honors outstanding journalists, media outlets at 2026 Pro Patria Awards

The Rotary Club of Manila recognized outstanding media organizations and journalists during the RCM Pro Patria Journalism Awards 2026 held Thursday evening at the Fairmont Hotel Makati.
Among the awardees areBombo Radyo, which received the Radio Station of the Year award, BusinessMirror as Newspaper of the Year, and GMA Network as Television Station of the Year.
Individual honors were also conferred on several media personalities for excellence in journalism and broadcasting. Angelo Palmones was named Radio Personality of the Year, while Jarius Bondoc received the Opinion Writer of the Year award. Veteran broadcast journalist Alfonso “Atom” Araullo was recognized as TV Journalist of the Year.
Meanwhile, journalist and host Christian Esguerra of Facts First was awarded Online Individual Journalist of the Year.
The event also recognized content creator Eleazar D. Caldona of Elimitour as Vlogger of the Year, highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms in informing and engaging the public.
The Pro Patria Journalism Awards annually honor media institutions and practitioners who have demonstrated excellence, integrity, and commitment to public service through journalism and communication.