Rotary Club of Manila honors outstanding journalists, media outlets at 2026 Pro Patria Awards

The Rotary Club of Manila recognized outstanding media organizations and journalists during the RCM Pro Patria Journalism Awards 2026 held Thursday evening at the Fairmont Hotel Makati.

Among the awardees areBombo Radyo, which received the Radio Station of the Year award, BusinessMirror as Newspaper of the Year, and GMA Network as Television Station of the Year.

Individual honors were also conferred on several media personalities for excellence in journalism and broadcasting. Angelo Palmones was named Radio Personality of the Year, while Jarius Bondoc received the Opinion Writer of the Year award. Veteran broadcast journalist Alfonso “Atom” Araullo was recognized as TV Journalist of the Year.