He said the Department of National Defense bases its actions on objective standards and does not label individuals based on personal beliefs.

"In this situation, the standard is simple: who not only opposes AO 29, but also refuses to recognize it—both elements being necessary, especially in light of our recent filing of nautical charts for Bajo de Masinloc and Panatag," Teodoro said.

He stressed that the DND does not engage in "red-tagging" or similar practices, adding that the department does not brand Filipinos based on beliefs but on overt or covert acts.

The Defense chief was challenged by critics, including Vice President Sara Duterte, to identify the government officials he previously described as "pro-China" and whom he urged to resign if they could not support the country's position on the West Philippine Sea.

During a public forum last week, Teodoro said AO 29 formally institutionalized the use of the term "West Philippine Sea" for maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago. He also reiterated that the Philippines continues to uphold the 2016 Arbitral Award, which invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

"I was careful in using as basis A.O. 29, series of 2012, concerning the West Philippine Sea. Since the A.O. was issued in pursuance of and under law, it forms part of the law of the land," Teodoro said.

He maintained that public officials are duty-bound to uphold the Constitution and existing laws unless these are declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

"If a public official cannot uphold these, then the duty is clear. Uphold or file an action to declare the rule or law unconstitutional. Until that time there is no option but to uphold the law. If a public official cannot conform to these requisites, then the only option is to resign," he said.

Teodoro also blamed what he described as "misleading reports" for the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks, saying "fake news once again has reared its ugly head."

He urged the public to read his complete statements rather than rely solely on headlines.

"Before I make any statement, I carefully lay down my premises. Please do not rely on headlines that attempt to frame my statements. To do so would be an injustice to our people and to patriotic Filipinos," he said."This clarification is clear. It just needs to be read and understood. If some, despite this, still persist in distorting my message, then that is on them and not me," he added.