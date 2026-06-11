Rotary Club Manila chief: Journalism serves patriotism

“For patriotism and journalism are natural allies,” he said. “To be truly pro-patriotic is not merely to love one's country, but to serve it with honesty, to serve it with ambition.”

Creencia said genuine patriotism does not require blind allegiance but fidelity to higher ideals and national aspirations.

“But journalism, if we honor its image, embodies this idea,” he said.

He noted that through the Fourth Estate’s reporting, investigations and documentation, journalists demonstrate an unwavering commitment to truth, strengthen democracy, inform the public and protect freedoms.

Held on the eve of the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence, the gathering also served as a reflection on the freedoms won through the sacrifices, valor and patriotism of previous generations.

The event included an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in journalism and honoring outstanding media practitioners.

The Rotary Club of Manila named BusinessMirror as its 2025 Newspaper of the Year.

The organization also conferred its 2025 Pro Patria Journalism Award on DAILY TRIBUNE, elevating the newspaper to its Hall of Fame for Journalism in recognition of its fair, fearless and unbiased reporting.

The Rotary Club of Manila, the first and oldest Rotary club in the Philippines and Asia, previously named DAILY TRIBUNE its Newspaper of the Year in 2017, 2021 and 2023.