DT recognized as global ‘Icon of Change’ for journalism

The award was presented by the Icons of Change Global Secretariat on behalf of the International Council of Changemakers in observance of International Volunteer Day on 5 December 2026.

In its citation, the organization recognized DT’s “exemplary leadership, innovation, and transformative contributions” toward advancing SDG 16 and strengthening democratic institutions through responsible journalism.

Founded on 1 February 2000, DT has built its reputation on the principle “Without Fear, Without Favor,” serving as an independent voice in Philippine media for more than two decades.

The recognition comes as the publication continues to expand its role beyond traditional news reporting through initiatives that promote civic engagement, public accountability, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

In accepting the award on behalf of the organization, managing and Life editor Dinah Sabal-Ventura said the recognition affirms the belief that media should not only inform the public but also empower communities.

“This award means a great deal to us because it affirms something we strongly believe in — that media should not only inform people, but also empower them,” Sabal-Ventura said.

She noted that DT remains committed to “truthful, ethical, and impactful journalism that serves the public and contributes to nation-building,” while embracing a broader role in promoting sustainable development and community empowerment.

Sabal-Ventura highlighted the newspaper’s participation in the UN SDG Media Compact and its weekly Global Goals platform, which seeks to translate the Sustainable Development Goals into stories that ordinary Filipinos can understand and act upon.

She also cited the Asian Innovation Forum, an initiative launched by DT to help empower micro, small and medium enterprises through innovation, digitalization, financial inclusion and collaboration.

“As we move closer to 2030, DT remains committed to using media as a platform for empowerment, sustainability and inclusive growth,” Sabal-Ventura said.

The international recognition places DT alongside distinguished global leaders in journalism, communications, education and public service honored by the Icons of Change International Awards this year.

Among the fellow awardees are Emmy Award-winning journalist Pauleen Le; BAFTA Award-winning journalist and BBC senior producer Chris Rogers; veteran BBC international affairs correspondent Mike Thomson; former Bloomberg Television and CNBC anchor Bernard “Bernie” Lo; communications executive Amy Kunrojpanya; Nanyang Technological University professor Dr. Erick Lansard; Globe and Mail European Bureau Chief Eric Reguly; and Rotary International leaders Tom Gump and Virpi Honkala.

The recognition adds to a growing list of honors received by DT, including Newspaper of the Year awards from the Rotary Club of Manila’s Pro Patria Journalism Awards in 2017, 2021 and 2023, culminating in its induction into the Pro Patria Journalism Hall of Fame in 2025.

For DT, the latest honor serves as both recognition of its journalistic legacy and a renewed commitment to its mission of informing the public, strengthening institutions and helping shape positive change in society.