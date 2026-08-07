In Barangay San Luis, 7 families comprising 45 individuals were displaced. Local officials reported that one family sought shelter at the San Luis Evacuation Center, while six other families were accommodated outside the designated evacuation facility.

Additional property damage was reported in Barangay Dontogan, where disaster response personnel are currently coordinating with local barangay officials to assess the impact.

In another report, a 52-year-old vendor residing in Sariling Sikap, San Carlos Heights, Irisan Barangay died after sustaining severe injuries in a vehicular accident early Thursday morning. The victim was walking along the roadside when he was struck by a car driven by a 22-year-old resident of San Carlos Heights, Irisan.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM on August 6 in Purok 19, Barangay Irisan, Baguio City. Authorities stated that a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide will be filed against the driver.