Reina Filipinas unveils vision for a new generation of queens

The inaugural edition will award multiple crowns, including representatives who will compete under the Grand International and All Stars banners. The organization also announced an inclusive format that welcomes transgender contestants, reflecting the evolving face of modern pageantry.

Helping shape the new competition is Emma Tiglao, who takes on the role of national director and will oversee the development of the program and its future candidates.

The launch gathered pageant leaders, supporters, and international guests, including Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil, signaling strong support for the newly established platform.

With its first edition now underway, Reina Filipinas aims to provide more opportunities for aspiring queens while introducing a new stage for talent, advocacy, and representation in Philippine pageantry.