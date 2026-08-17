Kapuso broadcaster Arnold “Igan” Clavio revealed that actor Derek Ramsay and businessman AJ Violago, president and CEO of San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group Inc., are set to face the Land Transportation Office’s investigation into the Porsche 918 Spyder that was recently apprehended for allegedly using fake plate numbers.
In an Instagram post Sunday, Clavio claimed that Ramsay and Violago are longtime friends and that, according to an LTO informant, it was Violago—not Ramsay—who was behind the wheel when the luxury car was apprehended.
LTO records reportedly list Ramsay as the registered owner of the Porsche. Clavio said the vehicle has yet to be transferred to Violago because it has not been fully paid for.
Ramsay has denied driving the car at the time of the incident, saying he was abroad when authorities apprehended the Porsche over its alleged use of a fake plate.
Following the incident, Violago’s driver’s license was reportedly suspended for 90 days, while the Porsche was temporarily impounded.
Clavio also pointed out that the use of an unauthorized, fake, unregistered or improvised plate without a permit carries a ₱5,000 fine.
LTO Chief Marcus Lacanilao, meanwhile, stressed that the agency would not make exceptions for anyone involved in the case.
“Ayon kay LTO Chief Marcus Lacanilao, ‘walang VIP sa pagpapatupad ng batas. Kahit sino pa ang sangkot, kapag napatunayang lumabag, haharap sa kaukulang pananagutan.’”