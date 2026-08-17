LTO records reportedly list Ramsay as the registered owner of the Porsche. Clavio said the vehicle has yet to be transferred to Violago because it has not been fully paid for.

Ramsay has denied driving the car at the time of the incident, saying he was abroad when authorities apprehended the Porsche over its alleged use of a fake plate.

Following the incident, Violago’s driver’s license was reportedly suspended for 90 days, while the Porsche was temporarily impounded.

Clavio also pointed out that the use of an unauthorized, fake, unregistered or improvised plate without a permit carries a ₱5,000 fine.