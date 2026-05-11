Filipina queens receive int'l pageant titles at coronation ball

One of the evening’s most anticipated moments was the crowning of Allyson Hetland as Miss Supranational Philippines 2026, earning the right to represent the country in the internationally recognized competition next year. Joining the new roster of titleholders was Ysabella Ysmael, who received the Miss Cosmo Philippines crown in the presence of reigning Miss Cosmo Yolina Lindquist and outgoing titleholder Chelsea Fernandez.

Jenrose Javier was proclaimed Miss Eco International Philippines, while Apriel Smith secured the Miss Charm Philippines title. Both queens are now tasked with carrying the Philippine sash in two growing international pageants where the country continues to build momentum.

The organization also unveiled new titles that further expanded its growing franchise lineup. Nicole Borromeo was named Miss Worldwide Philippines, while Marian Arellano earned the title of Miss Tourism World Philippines. Two additional semifinalists also received surprise international assignments: Catherine Wardle was crowned Miss Teen Universe Philippines, and Trexy Paris Roxas was named Miss Eco Teen Philippines.

Unlike previous years, when runners-up were formally announced, this year’s celebration shifted the focus entirely to international representation, emphasizing the queens’ future roles as ambassadors of the Philippines abroad.

The coronation ball came just over a week after the highly watched Miss Universe Philippines 2026 finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, where Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union emerged victorious among more than 50 aspirants and earned the right to represent the Philippines at Miss Universe in Puerto Rico later this year.