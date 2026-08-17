“No, the national team will not be invited,” Malonzo said to set the record straight.

The Invitationals, set to begin on 31 August, features the top four teams from the previous All-Filipino Conference along with two guest squads.

Speculations of Alas joining the tournament as one of the guest teams circulated, especially with the Nationals looking to prime up for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games next month.

But the PVL official cited provisions in the latest FIVB regulations regarding participation of a national team in a club league.

“With regards to the national team, I know I've mentioned this before. I overlooked a rule about national teams playing in a club tournament,” Malonzo said.

“FIVB states that for a national team to compete in a club-based tournament, they can't be declared as a national team anymore. They will be declared as a club team, and the players will be removed from the national team,” he added.

The FIVB 2026 regulation Chapter 2, 7.1.3, stated that ‘the national team may only play against another national team. When a club team is involved, the team will be named “All-Star Team of (the country or region)” during the whole competition.’

All four local clubs, Creamline, defending champion PLDT, Farm Fresh and Nxled have already committed to join the Invitationals.

“Our basis is the Top 4 of the All-Filipino (Conference). The teams know that. So, we have the champion Creamline. Cignal was the runner-up but since Cignal (took a leave of absence), next in line is PLDT. Then after PLDT, we have Farm Fresh, and then coming in as our fourth team is Nxled,” Malonzo said.

Teams can also field multiple foreign guest players, provided they have acquired all necessary documentary requirements, including the international transfer certificate.

Two foreign guest teams are invited to join, but unlike in previous editions, where they were automatically seeded in the semifinals, this time they will participate from the elimination round.

Players loaned to Alas won’t be suiting up for their clubs as the Nationals prepare for the Asiad slated to run from 16 to 22 September.

Alas is in Pool B with reigning champion China and Kazakhstan.